Allu Arjun REACTS After Being Booked For Visiting MLA Silpa Ravi Reddy's Nandyal House: 'Not Aligned With Any Political Party'

Superstar Allu Arjun, who was booked by police at Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, for visiting his friend and YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi Reddy with prior permission, stepped out on Monday to cast his vote in Hyderabad amid polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. While interacting with media persons after casting his vote, the actor urged everyone to vote and said 'today is the most crucial day for the next five years.' He also clarified that he is not politically aligned to any party.

The Pushpa actor reportedly said, "I am not connected to any political party officially. I am neutral to all parties. But I always extend my support to my near and dear ones irrespective of any political party. It could be my uncle Pawan Kalyan Garu. My love and support is always there for him or be it my friend Silpa Chandra Ravi Reddy in Nandyal or it could be my father-in-law Chandrasekhar Reddy Garu."

He added, "I always root for them personally irrespective of political parties. My support will always be there for people who I am close to."

Urging people to step out and vote for the betterment of their future, the actor told media persons, "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next five years. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote."

Allu Arjun booked

Meanwhile, on May 11, as Alu Arjun arrived to meet Silpa Ravi Reddy, thousands of people gathered on the road to get a glimpse of the actor. However, since he visited the MLA's house without prior permission from the constituency's Returning Officer, a case was booked against him and the YSRCP candidate.

The actor also appeared on the balcony of the MLA's house with his wife Sneha Reddy and Silpa Ravi, and waved at the huge crowd.

After meeting Silpa Ravi Reddy, he shared a photo from his visit on his official X account and thanked the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. He also thanked Silpa Ravi for the hospitality.

"Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the National Award-winning actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rule, with Rashmika Mandanna.