Kannada Filmmaker S Narayan’s Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry Harassment Case Against Him & Family: 'Took Loan Of ₹10 Lakh To Help Them'

Kannada filmmaker S. Narayan has landed in trouble after the police registered a case of dowry harassment and cruelty against him, his wife Bhagyalakshmi, and their son Pavan, filed by his daughter-in-law, Pavitra at Jnanabharati police station in Bengaluru.

S Narayan’s Daughter-In-Law Files Dowry Harassment Case Against Him & Family

According to the Times of India, Pavitra, who married Pavan in 2021, alleged that her husband and in-laws were pressuring her to bring more dowry. She approached the authorities for legal action, stating in her complaint that she was forced to work to support her husband, who is unemployed and has yet to complete his education.

Pavithra added that she and her husband had moved out of her in-laws’ home a few months after their marriage to a rented accommodation, but had to return to the family home a year later.

Pavan Borrows Money From Wife Pavitra

According to Pavitra's police complaint, "Since Pavan hasn't completed his degree, he has no job. So, I started working to look after the family. Some time ago, he took Rs 1 lakh from me and Rs 75,000 from my mother to buy a car. Meanwhile, my husband's family started Kala Samrat Film Academy, and I pledged my mother's gold to help them financially. Later, the academy shut down. Again, they asked me for money and I took a professional loan of Rs 10 lakh. They repaid only part of the money in monthly installments and then stopped."

Narayan Blamed Pavitra After Her Fight Following Wedding With Son

Further, Pavithra stated that her father had gifted her husband, Pavan, a gold ring worth Rs 1 lakh during their wedding and had borne the wedding expenses. However, S. Narayan and his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, allegedly blamed her following a fight a month after their son’s marriage.

A senior police officer said notices have been issued to Narayan and the others, directing them to appear for investigation.