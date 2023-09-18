Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja, Wife Prerana Blessed With 2nd Child 11 Months After Welcoming Daughter

Actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar, who were already parents to a daughter, have welcomed their second child. According to media reports, they welcomed a baby boy.

The Kannada actor took to his official Instagram account to share the good news with his fans and followers on Monday (September 18). "Blessed with baby again. Normal delivery," Dhruva wrote, and added a folded hand emoticon.

Dhruva and Prerna were blessed with their first child, a baby girl, in October 2022.

Take a look at his post here:

On the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi puja, the couple had announced the news of their pregnancy.

Dhruva and Prerana are childhood friends. They later fell in love and tied the knot in November 2019, less than a year after getting engaged.

On Janmashtami, they shared a video to give a glimpse of Prerana's baby shower ceremony. Check out the video here:

The couple is quite active on social media and they often shares adorable pictures and videos together. Dhruva has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruva will next be seen in the high-octane action entertainer Martin. The teaser of the film was launched at a grand event in Bengaluru in February 2023. The film is directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta. Martin marks the reunion of Dhruva and AP Arjun after Addhuri that marked Dhruva’s debut.

