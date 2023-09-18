Inside Swara Bhasker's Surprise Baby Shower By Husband Fahad Ahmad

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Actress Swara Bhasker is all set to welcome her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad soon
On Sunday, Fahad took Swara by surprise as he threw a fun baby shower for her
The couple was seen cutting a cake in the presence of their friends and family members
Swara revealed that Fahad had planned the entire surprise for her with their friends
"One of my oldest friends @samar_narayen & the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas!" Swara wrote
She added, "Thank you SO much guys! Samar and Lakshita for so thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it, Fahad for keeping the secret"
She went on to say, "Heart is soooo full! This baby is so lucky to be surrounded by such loving and wonderful Masis and Mamus, and Nanas and Nanis"
She also clicked a couple of selfies with her friends who made it all possible
"Feel so blessed!" Swara wrote, as she flashed her brightest smile with her friend
Swara's parents were also seen chilling at the party and the actress thanked them too for playing along
