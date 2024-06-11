Kannada Actor Darshan Arrested In Murder Case Of Renuka Swamy Who Sent Lewd Messages To Actress Pavithra Gowda

Popular Kannada actor Darshan, also known as 'Rowdy of Sandalwood' has been arrested in connection with a murder case on Tuesday (June 11). According to media reports, Darshan was held in Myrusu in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, who had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to actress Pavithra Gowda.

Several media reports have stated that Darshan was arrested from a farmhouse in Mysuru.

All you need to know about the murder case

Renuka Swamy, a resident of Chitradurga in Karnakata, had allegedly sent lewd messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, who is said to be close to Darshan and they are also having an affair. She had reportedly posted inappropriate and indecent comments under her social media posts.

On June 8, Renuka was reportedly murdered and her dead body was found on June 9. Initially, cops suspected it to be a suicide, however, investigations revealed that she was murdered.

Reportedly, during probe, police found out that Renuka was murdered based on the instructions given by Darshan. Several reports have also stated that Renuka was killed in front of Darshan after being hit by weapons at the garage of Darshan’s close aide Vinay in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Her body was then thrown into a drain.

Karnataka’s actor famously known as the “Rowdy of Sandalwood” and the most vile and disgusting person to ever have been in Kannada Film Industry @dasadarshan arrested in connection with a murder #Darshan pic.twitter.com/YgLUfYIttM — Arjun (@arjundsage1) June 11, 2024

A police complaint against Darshan was registered along with 10 other people, who were also arrested. Reportedly, Darshan was in Mysuru for the shoot of his upcoming project, titled The Devil.

Darshan is the son of veteran Kannada actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas. In 2001, he made his acting debut in Majestic. He has been a part of films like Kaatera, Garadi, Kranti, Roberrt, Inspector Vikram, Chakravarthy, Tarak, Nagarahavu and many more.