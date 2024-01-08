 FIR Against Kannada Actor Darshan, 3 Others For Partying Late At A Pub In Bengaluru
FIR Against Kannada Actor Darshan, 3 Others For Partying Late At A Pub In Bengaluru

The actors and the producer were celebrating the success of Kaatera at Jetlag Bar and Grill Pub in Rajaji Nagar

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Several popular Kannada leaders have landed in trouble for partying late in Bengaluru. According to media reports, an FIR has been registered against the celebs as well as the owner of the pub were the actors were partying beyond closing time. They were celebrating the success of actor Darshan's latest film, Kaatera.

The police officials have sent notices to Kannada actors Darshan, Dhananjaya, Abhishek Ambareesh and producer Rockline Venkatesh. The celebs have been asked to appear for investigation.

The actors and the producer came together at Jetlag Bar and Grill Pub in Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru, to celebrate the special occasion on January. However, the continued the party even after 1 am, which is beyond the closing hours of the pub.

According to a report in India Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, said, "Subramanya Nagara police station is serving notice to people present in the Jetlag pub asking them to appear for investigation."

A picture has also surfaced on social media in which the celebs are seen cutting cakes and interacting with each other. However, the actors have not reacted to the FIR yet.

Kaatera is a Kannada action drama which released in December 2023. Tharun Sudhir directed the film, and it was produced by Rockline Venkatesh. The film features Darshan, debutant Aradhana Ram and Jagapathi Babu. The music of the film has been composed by V. Harikrishna.

As per media reports, the film has earned over Rs 56.15 crore in India, within 10 days of its release.

