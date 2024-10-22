Kanguva Song Yolo: CBFC Asks Makers To Modify 'Deep Cleavage & Body Exposure' Scenes In Disha Patani's Song

Ria

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers of Suriya and Disha Patani's Kanguva to make changes in the film's song Yolo. Sung by Devi Sri Prasad, the lyrical song was released by the makers on Monday (October 21). However, it landed in trouble as the Censor Board asked the makers to modify every the visuals which featured deep cleavage exposures.

According to reports, the CBFC directed the makers of Kanguva to alter specific visuals in a song that featured cleavage exposure. As part of their review, the CBFC also ordered that all scenes with any form of body exposure be either modified, replaced, or removed entirely.

These changes were mandated to ensure compliance with the board's guidelines on nudity and explicit content, leading to adjustments throughout the song sequence.

Yolo is the second single of Kanguva. From the first glimpse, the track showed potential as a party hit, with beats that quickly get listeners moving.

In the peppy track, Disha has impressed audiences with her appealing and glamourous look, matching the song's cool vibe. On the other hand, Suriya looked entirely transformed as Francis Theodore, impressing fans with his stylish outfits, including breezy shirts and sharp suits.

Yolo features scenes shot in diverse open locations, such as beaches and shacks, adding a relaxed and natural backdrop to the vibrant track.

About Kanguva

Earlier slated for release on October 10, the film is now set to hit cinemas on November 14.

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, Kanguva has reportedly been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.