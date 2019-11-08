Kangana’s sister Rangoli accuses Karan Johar of sexing up invaders

Takht, Karan Johar’s proposed take on the Mughal dynasty, has incensed none other than Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who has publicly accused Johar of making Moghul invaders look sexy.

Calling Karan “dumb” Rangoli writes, “And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships…These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts.”

While one cannot endorse Ms Rangoli’s entreaty to “submit” scripts to “authorities” (last checked we still functioned as a democracy) there is some truth in her allegation of glamorizing and sexualizing the invader.

A major filmmaker who wishes to remain unnamed says the culture of glamorizing plunderers began before Takht.

“Karan Johar came in later. We first had Sanjay Leela Bhansali portraying Aalluddin Khilji as a ferocious macho man in Padmaavat, wild and raunchy, a sexy anti-hero. Karan, as we all know, aspires to be another Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If Bhansali made Allauddin sexy, Johar will make Aurangzeb sexier, especially since Vicky Kaushal is portraying the Moghul invader.”