'I called her a modern mom': Rangoli's unique take on Malaika Arora's Instagram post

Fitness freak and one of the hotest mummy of Bollywood Malaika Arora received a poor criticism on her picture with son Arhaan Khan. In the picture, Arora and her son Arhaan are lying on a bed and looking into the camera.
She captioned the post, “When the son is being all nice n taking care of his mommy”. Her post also had the hug and kiss emojis.
But surprisingly Rangoli chandel, a sister of kangana Ranaut backs her on twitter who always takes a dig at every other b-towner for no reason. Today Rangoli tweeted,"People are writing very mean things about Malaika, I called her a modern day mom but all the nasty things people saying about her I wonder if this picture suggesting 😬... people please refrain from over imagination it’s not good"
But twitteratis found this act of Rangoli very strange and calling her out for being a hypocrite. Rangoli is considered to be a queen of 'Twitter banters', who barely appreciates anyone on twitter. Some people are saying that Rangoli has wicked mentality and some are saying that she's trying to be a good person by calling others the bad one.
