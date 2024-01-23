 Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency To Finally Release On June 14
Emergency unfolds the controversial narrative of a pivotal moment in the history of Indian democracy.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut continues to dominate the Indian film industry through her remarkable consecutive performances. As a formidable performer, she is set to captivate audiences once again in the eagerly awaited historical political drama, 'Emergency,' portraying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This mega-budget film, produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, unfolds the controversial narrative of a pivotal moment in the history of Indian democracy.

Sharing the new poster, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, “Unlock the story behind India’s darkest hour. Announcing #Emergency on 14th June 2024 Witness history come alive as the most feared & fiercest Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi thunders into cinemas #Emergency in cinemas on 14th June 2024.”

Kangana Ranaut, who takes on the roles of writer, director, and producer, announced the release date via social media. A poster featuring her as the late Prime Minister adorns the front page of a newspaper, setting the tone for the highly anticipated film.

Expressing her thoughts on the project, Kangana Ranaut stated, "Emergency is my most ambitious project and my second directorial endeavor after Manikarnika. We have brought together the finest Indian and international talent for this grand-scale period drama."

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the cast of 'Emergency' includes Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in significant roles.

The film's music is composed by Sanchit Balhara, while Ritesh Shah handles the screenplay and dialogues. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, 'Emergency' promises to be a cinematic spectacle of historical proportions.

