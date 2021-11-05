Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad to be turned into a franchise

When Dhaakad was announced, Kangana Ranaut had said that it would be the first Indian female spy film. But now it is en route to becoming a franchise. “It is the beginning of a new era for Indian cinema through the first-ever woman-led spy action/thriller franchise,” says Kangana.

“I am fortunate to get such exciting characters to play. Thanks to my director, Razneesh Ghai, and producers, I am getting a role in a film that has never been made in India. We are entering a new age and we are doing something quite revolutionary. So, the film is also coming out at the right time,” says Kangana about Dhaakad.

Having said that, producer Sohail Maklai has now registered three more titles in the franchise. “Maklai has submitted three titles — Dhaakad Returns, Dhaakad 2 and Dhaakad 3 — for registration. He is super excited about how the film looks at the moment and he is gung-ho about how the spy franchise is going to shape up. The makers are also looking at multiple ideas at the moment,” adds a source close to the development of the film franchise.

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal as the antagonist and Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Bhopal and Budapest.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST