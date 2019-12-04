Kangana Ranaut or Ramya Krishnan – who looks more convincing as Jayalalithaa onscreen?

The intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa -- Thalaivi -- starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was released a couple of weeks ago. The film is on the same lines as Ramya Krishnan’s upcoming biopic web series Queen.
While Kangana’s look is made up of prosthetics and the signature green saree to match the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Ramya comes out naturally onscreen wearing a white sari with red and blue border.
In order give Kangana the perfect look as glamourous politician Jayalalithaa, makers of the biopic roped in Hollywood makeup expert Jason Collins, a master of the make-up art, who has films like 'Captain Marvel' and 'Blade Runner 2049' to his credit. Kangana was also spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers.
Ramya’s web show categorizes Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments---as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s position, after his death.
Fun fact, Kangana gained popularity as an actress after starring in the film titled Queen.
'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.
On the other hand, Queen is jointly being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan. MX Player hasn’t officially revealed yet when the show will be aired. However, reports have already emerged that they’ve commissioned the second season.
