Kangana Ranaut or Ramya Krishnan – who looks more convincing as Jayalalithaa onscreen?

The intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa -- Thalaivi -- starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was released a couple of weeks ago. The film is on the same lines as Ramya Krishnan’s upcoming biopic web series Queen.

While Kangana’s look is made up of prosthetics and the signature green saree to match the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Ramya comes out naturally onscreen wearing a white sari with red and blue border.