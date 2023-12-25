Kamaal R Khan Arrested In Mumbai In Connection With A 2016 Case, Says 'If I Die In Jail, Know That It's Murder'

Actor, film critic and former Bigg Boss contestant Mohammed Rashid Iqbal Kamaal, better known as Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has been arrested in Mumbai. On Monday (December 25), KRK took to his official X account to inform his followers about his arrest.

KRK claimed that the Mumbai Police arrested him in a 2016 case. He also stated that he was nabbed by cops at Mumbai airport while he was on his way to Dubai. KRK also tagged the official X accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case," he wrote in his post.

KRK added, "Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible."

I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2023

In 2022, Kamaal R Khan faced arrest on two occasions. He was apprehended for purportedly sharing controversial tweets concerning late Bollywood actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor. Subsequently, in early September of the same year, he was arrested again on allegations of sexually assaulting his fitness trainer. He was later granted bail.

KRK had starred in the 2008 film Deshdrohi, his only film as a lead actor. He gained recognition for his participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and for playing a supporting role in the 2014 film Ek Villain. Beyond his acting career, he has also been featured in various music videos.