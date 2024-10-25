Kajol REACTS To Trolls Comparing Her To Jaya Bachchan Over Angry Durga Puja Video: 'Didn't Have Social Media Growing Up'

Actress Kajol was brutally trolled when she lost her cool at the paparazzi during her family's annual Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. A video of her yelling at the paps had gone viral, and netizens compared her to veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, known for her frequent outbursts at the paps.

Reacting to the trolling and backlash, Kajol told Zoom, "I think it has to do with the fact that I didn't have social media growing up, so I never came from that world. For me, yes, even getting onto Instagram was a tool that my daughter told me was a cool idea; she got me onto it, saying, 'You'd really enjoy it because you enjoy writing and the play of words."

"So imagine, you'll put up a picture and you'll be able to put (captions)'. And that's my idea of social media, really. If you see my social media, you'll realize I'm not posting everyday activities and all of that. No, because I don't believe it's bad for me," she added.

Even her co-actress Kriti Sanon addressed the conversation and said, "Real, that's what she is. Nahi toh life me bhi acting karni padegi toh it becomes very tough yaar."

On the work front, Kajol's Do Patti is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The film story is about a troubled cop (Kajol) who is involved in a mystery involving twins (Kriti Sanon) of contrasting personalities.

The mystery thriller is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Kathha Pictures, Blue Butterfly Films and Vipin Agnihotri Films.