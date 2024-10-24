Jaya Bachchan's Daughter Shweta Bachchan Reaches Bhopal To Meet Her 94-Year-Old Ailing Grandmother

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shweta Bachchan Nanda reached Bhopal on Wednesday night to meet her ailing grandmother (nani) Indira Bhaduri.

Film actors Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had come to Bhopal on Tuesday night to check on Bhaduri's health after she sustained a fracture in her spine and was admitted to Parul Hospital here.

Bhaduri, who lives at Shyamala Hills in Bhopal, was admitted to Parul Hospital a few days ago due to her bad health.

Dr. Pankaj Agarwal said that Bhaduri is recovering and has been advised to take rest. On Wednesday, several reports claimed that Jaya Bachchan’s 94-year-old mother, Indira Bhaduri, had passed away due to age-related issues. Later, these fake reports were busted.

Her son-in-law and film and TV actor Rajeev Verma told Free Press that the news is wrong and she is absolutely fine. “Let all newspersons condemn this absolutely irresponsible behaviour and circulation of wrong news about a respectable old lady...” Verma added.

#WATCH | Jaya Bachchan’s Mother Indira Bhaduri Hospitalised; Caretaker Shares Health Update, Rubbishes Rumours#JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/LWcdSIHs6r — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 23, 2024

A video was also circulated in social media in which her caretaker Babli confirmed that Indira has sustained a fracture in the spine and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. "She is admitted to the hospital, but she is doing fine. She is talking to others and is taking her meals properly," she added.