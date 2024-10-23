FPJ FACT CHECK: News Reports Claiming Demise Of Jaya Bachchan's Mom Indira Bhaduri Are FAKE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): News reports claiming the demise of Indira Bhaduri—Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law and actress Jaya Bachchan's mom—are absolutely fake and baseless.

The 94-year-old Bhaduri is doing fine, confirmed her son-in-law Rajeev Verma. Her caretaker also confirmed that Bhaduri has sustained a fracture in the spine and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. "She is admitted to the hospital, but she is doing fine. She is talking to us and even taking her meals properly," said the caretaker without divulging into much detail.

Notably, several big news portals ran headlines stating Indira Bhaduri passed away due to age-related issues on Wednesday evening.Following which The Free Press Journal decided to do a fact-check.

Indira Bhaduri suffering from age-related health problems

According to information, Indira Bhaduri was suffering from cardiac issues and even had trouble in breathing. She has been under medical care since a long time. It is said that Bhaduri, who is usually active in religious events, this time participated in the Durga Puja celebrations in Bhopal only for a brief period due to her health.

Recently, she has sustained a fracture in the spine.

What triggered the fake news?

Actor and grandson Abhishek Bachchan's unplanned visit to Bhopal on Tuesday night triggered the speculations about Bhaduri's demise. The junior Bachchan visited to meet her grandmother as she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Indira Bhaduri resides at Shyamala Hills in Bhopal. Her husband, Tarun Bhaduri was a journalist and a writer and worked in several famous newspapers. He passed away in 1996.