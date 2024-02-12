Kajol Gets Nostalgic, Reflects On Rizwan & Mandira's Journey As My Name Is Khan Completes 14 Years

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer drama film 'My Name is Khan' turned 14 on Monday. To mark the occasion, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a post that she captioned, "Reflecting on the journey of Rizwan and Mandira, and the countless lives they've touched.. Celebrating the enduring power of love and unity.. #14yearsofmynameiskhan."

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film was released in the year 2010 and was declared a blockbuster.

Shah Rukh received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

In the film, SRK portrayed an Indian Muslim in America named Rizwan Khan, who suffers from Asperger's syndrome. Kajol played the character of Mandira, an independent, single mother who marries Rizwan. Their happy life turns upside down post the September 11 attacks in New York City.

Apart from Shah Rukh's brilliant acting, the film is also known for its soulful songs like 'Tera Sajda', 'Tere Naina', 'Noor-e-khuda'.

SRK and Kajol are among the most loved on-screen pairs. They have together appeared in films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengee', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dilwale' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Meanwhile, SRK ruled the box office in 2023 with three s hits Pathaan (in January), Jawaan (in September) and Dunki (in December).

He has still not announced his next projects.

Kajol, on the other hand, recently wrapped up shooting for her next film 'Do Patti'.The film also stars Kriti Sanon.'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.