Valentine's Day 2024: Veer Zaara To YJHD, 9 Films Re-Released In Theatres

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 10, 2024
With Valentine's Day 2024 around the corner, several romantic films have been re-released on the big screens.
Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has been released in theaters again.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has released in theaters during Valentine's Day week.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met continues to remain the audience's favourite even after so many years.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh. The film revolves around Sonu and Titu's friendship, which is later tested when Titu decides to marry Sweety.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains an iconic film. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the story is about Raj and Simran's love story.
Mohabbatein stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.
Veer Zaara is about two star-crossed lovers: Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara Hayaat Khan (Preity Zinta), who is a Pakistani politician's daughter.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall. Meanwhile, Pyaar Ka Punchnama has also been re-released in the cinemas.
Titanic is based on Rose's (Kate Winslet) and Jack's (Leonardo DiCaprio) love story.
Thanks For Reading!