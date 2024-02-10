Valentine's Day 2024: Veer Zaara To YJHD, 9 Films Re-Released In Theatres

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 is a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj Sharma and Sonnalli Seygall. Meanwhile, Pyaar Ka Punchnama has also been re-released in the cinemas.