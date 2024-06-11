Kabir Khan Reveals Why He Launched Chandu Champion Trailer In Gwalior: 'Crowd Is Paid To Attend In Mumbai'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set for the release of his latest directorial film Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he revealed the reason for launching the trailer of Chandu Champion' in Kartik's hometown, Gwalior.

Talking about why it happened in Gwalior, Kabir said, "During our marketing meetings, we started brainstorming as to where to organise the trailer launch. We were very happy seeing both the trailer and the final cut of the film. So we wished to organise a good event. However, the ideas that came to us initially were all very normal, like organising it at a big or iconic place."

The makers hosted the trailer of Chandu Champion in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on May 18. The grand event was held at Captain Roop Singh Cricket Stadium.

He added that Kartik's idea was to host the event in Gwalior and said, "We immediately loved the idea. When we do it in Mumbai, there would be a crowd, but half of them would be paid to attend. They will be given t-shirts and will keep shouting. But at the stadium in Gwalior, when thousands of people came shouting ‘Kartik bhaiya,’ it hit differently".

Aaryan's highly anticipated film Chandu Champion has become the first to offer advance bookings at Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion is poised to enthral fans in theatres on June 14, 2024.

Kartik Aaryan underwent a tremendous makeover to play Paralympic gold winner Murlikant Petkar in the film.