K-pop update: Who is Jennie, Blackpink star dating Big Bang's G-Dragon?

Social media on Wednesday went wild as media outlet Dispatch reported that Blackpink star Jennie has been in a relationship with 'King of K-pop' G-Dragon for a year.
Reports said they two have been meeting in private at G-Dragon's luxury apartment in Hannam, which has several security features and a separate elevator.
YG Entertainment, the label the two are associated with, knew of the relationship. Jennie was sometimes dropped at G-Dragon's apartment by her manager.
Let's all get to know Jennie
Jennie Kim is a member of popular South Korean girl band Blackpink.
Born on 16 January 1996 in South Korea, the 25-year-old studied in New Zealand for five years before returning to South Korea.
She debuted as a member of Blackpink under YG Entertainment in August 2016.
Jennie made her solo debut with the single "Solo" in November 2018.
She is undoubtedly the most popular K-pop star, often eclipsing G-Dragon himself, who is referred to as "King of K-pop."
On 23 February, Blackpink’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” music video set a record when it reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop group music video ever to achieve the milestone. “DDU-DU DDU-DU” was first released on 15 June 2018.