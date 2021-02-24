K-pop update: Who is Jennie, Blackpink star dating Big Bang's G-Dragon?

Social media on Wednesday went wild as media outlet Dispatch reported that Blackpink star Jennie has been in a relationship with 'King of K-pop' G-Dragon for a year.

Reports said they two have been meeting in private at G-Dragon's luxury apartment in Hannam, which has several security features and a separate elevator.

YG Entertainment, the label the two are associated with, knew of the relationship. Jennie was sometimes dropped at G-Dragon's apartment by her manager.