BTS’ J-Hope donates nearly Rs 1 crore to charity on his birthday

South-Korean boy band BTS’ rapper J-Hope turned 28 on February 18. To mark the special occasion Hobi reportedly donated a whopping amount to charity.

According to a reports, the dance sensation donated around 150 million Korean won (nearly Rs 1 crore) to ChildFund Korea to support children with vision and hearing disabilities.

J-Hope has been a constant provider to this charity for years. Earlier, he donated to help the children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I heard that the number of families in vulnerable situations is increasing significantly due to the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, and support for disabled children is urgently needed,” J-Hope said in a statement to Newsen.

“I hope this donation will further expand social interest in supporting children with disabilities," he added.

In February 2019, J-Hope was named a member of ChildFund Korea’s Green Noble Club for Children.

Earlier today, BTS Army broke the internet again as J-Hope greeted his fans by conducting a live stream on VLive.

Right after he waved at the screen, VLive reportedly crashed, courtesy, scores of fans that were waiting impatiently to see him.

The same happened on YouTube and Weverse app, as Hobi juggled between platforms only to interact with his beloved Army.

Meanwhile, the insanely popular South Korean boy band BTS is soon going to treat their fans by featuring on 'MTV Unplugged'.

The K-pop band will feature on 'MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS' that is slated to air on February 23. This would be a global premiere on 24th February 2020 at 7:30 am (IST) on Voot Select & Vh1 India thereafter which the same would be available on Voot Select.