K-pop singer Sunmi faces backlash for 'mocking' Indian culture in TikTok video; issues apology

South Korean singer Lee Sunmi, popularly known as Sunmi, received backlash on Twitter after a TikTok video of her dancing to popular Punjabi track 'Tunak Tunak Tun' went viral on the internet. In the video, Sun Mi and her background dancers were seen dancing to Daler Mehndi's 1998 song.

Several netizens took to the micro-blogging site to slam the singer for 'mocking' the Indian culture by copying the hand gestures and head movements of the classical dance. However, after severe receiving flak, Sunmi apologized for the video and took it down.

She wrote in a tweet, "There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It's because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries. And I'd like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance."