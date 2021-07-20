K-pop band BTS, YouTube announce 'Permission to dance' challenge for fans

Mumbai: Popular South Korean band BTS wants the world to dance on their latest track "Permission to dance" as they have announced a challenge on YouTube Shorts. Starting Friday, fans across the globe can create a crisp 15-second YouTube Short from the mobile app, copying the dance moves in the music video.

The dance moves for this challenge are the "International Sign" gestures that the septet was seen doing in the music video, bearing the meaning "Joy", "Dance" and "Peace". As part of the challenge, BTS will spotlight some of their favourite shorts in a compilation video, so participants are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations.