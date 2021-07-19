BTS rapper RM responds to ARMY who dedicated ‘Ek Villain’ song ‘Humdard’ to him

K-pop sensation BTS’s rapper RM isn’t new to Bollywood songs. Daler Mehndi's 1998 hit Punjabi song 'Tunak Tunak Tun' has been quite popular in South Korea for years now. RM also revealed that he once sang the song when he was in middle school. He was 14 then.
Recently, an ARMY dedicated the lyrics of the song "Humdard" Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's film "Ek Villain" to RM. To everyone's surprise, the rapper responded to it!
The lyrics read as follows, “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin."
Translation: “Your joys are my strength; this gives me hope. Come what may, I am safe here, my life is beautiful and where else can I find heaven.”
RM responded by stating, “Heaven is right here” with a purple emoji.
The boy band comprising Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have been entertaining music lovers with their catchy and positive numbers since 2013.
The septet has also expressed their desire to visit India once things are back to normal.
"We're ready to meet our fans whenever we can as soon as this pandemic comes to an end. There is nothing we want more than to go on tour to meet ARMY again in person. We really want to reach as many ARMY in the world as possible, so we hope to visit India in the future if an opportunity is given," Jin told PTI in an interview.
On work front, BTS unveiled their latest song "Permission to Dance", an upbeat track about spreading happiness through dance and music.
The new track is part of K-pop group's CD single 'Butter', which also includes their chartbuster number and the instrumental versions of the two songs.
They have collaborated with British musician Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac for the song.
BTS will perform the new track during their two-night stint on July 13 and 14 on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", marking their live debut of the song on a US television show.
Meanwhile, the K-pop group's smash hit track "Butter" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run on the No.1 spot.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)