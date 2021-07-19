BTS rapper RM responds to ARMY who dedicated ‘Ek Villain’ song ‘Humdard’ to him

K-pop sensation BTS’s rapper RM isn’t new to Bollywood songs. Daler Mehndi's 1998 hit Punjabi song 'Tunak Tunak Tun' has been quite popular in South Korea for years now. RM also revealed that he once sang the song when he was in middle school. He was 14 then.

Recently, an ARMY dedicated the lyrics of the song "Humdard" Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's film "Ek Villain" to RM. To everyone's surprise, the rapper responded to it!

The lyrics read as follows, “Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, Jannat ab aur kya hogi kahin."

Translation: “Your joys are my strength; this gives me hope. Come what may, I am safe here, my life is beautiful and where else can I find heaven.”

RM responded by stating, “Heaven is right here” with a purple emoji.