Title of Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming album inspired by BTS' RM? Fans seem to think so

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently announced his upcoming album and fans of K-pop band BTS think it has a connection with singer Kim Nam-joon, better known by his stage name RM.
Diljit, who had earlier spoken about his love for BTS, has titled the album 'Moon Child Era'.
In 2018, RM had released mixtape titled 'Moon', which also had a song named 'Moonchild'.
While it is unclear if the title is inspired by RM's mixtape, Diljit's announcement has left BTS army excited.
A fan wrote, "I want to see them work together at least once in my life. BTS+ Diiljit Dosanjh."
"How badly I want BTS X Diljit," tweeted another.
Last year, a fan asked Diljit if he follows the K-pop band.
"M shocked App BTS ko follow karte hen. Can you please tell which BTS song is your current favorite," read the fan's tweet.
Responding to the same, Diljit had written, "Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an (BTS' live stage performances are great. Although I don't understand their lyrics, I am a fan of their live concerts)."
Meanwhile, sharing update about his upcoming album, the 'Udta Punjab' actor recently tweeted, "'MOON CHILD ERA' is not just another album for Mme.. It’s a personal experience I am sharing with you guys.
It’s all new for me so it’s taking little time to put together everything."
While Fans are super excited about Diljit's upcoming music album, no further details have been shared about the particular project.
Last year, he wowed everyone with his music album 'G.O.A.T'. On the acting front, Diljit will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)