Watch: BTS' Jungkook can't control his laughter as Suga gets a marriage proposal

BTS smashed their own record with their latest track "Butter", which garnered 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes upon release.

As of June 29, the song remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on number one, this is only the 11th track to remain at the summit in its first five weeks.

"Butter" is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart's history.

They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fan-meet "BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO" successfully. As many as 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.

On the other hand, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has teamed up with BTS once again for the music group's upcoming song.

The English singer and the South Korean septet previously collaborated on "Make It Right" from the latter's 2019 album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

In an interview with the American radio show "Most Requested Live", Sheeran on Saturday said he is looking forward to their new track.

"I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well," the singer said.

BTS has a CD version of their latest chart-topping English-language hit "Butter" coming up in July, and their label Hybe Corporation previously announced that it will include a brand new track that "will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS's positive energy".

It is, however, uncertain if the group's new song with Sheeran will be included in the CD version of "Butter".