K-pop band BTS’ youngest member Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Grammys 2022 performance

Days after popular South Korean band BTS' J-Hope tested positive for COVID-19, the group's maknae Jungkook has contracted the virus ahead of their performance at the Grammys 2022.

Big Hit Music said in a statement, “Jungkook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."

The statement further read, “After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)."

“Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jungkook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," said Big Hit music.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jungkook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities," the agency concluded.

Earlier BTS' members Suga, RM and Jin had also contracted COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the band is expected to perform at the 2022 Grammys which will be held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

BTS are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Butter'.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah. The award ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:41 PM IST