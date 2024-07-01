Juhi Chawla Reveals Shah Rukh Khan's Only Car Was Taken Away When He Failed To Pay EMI: 'Look At Him Now'

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been the thickest of friends ever since their journeys in the film industry began. At a recent event, Juhi recalled SRK's initial days and revealed that there was a time when his only car was taken away from him as he had failed to pay an installment for it.

Juhi recently attended an event in Gujarat, where she was seen recalling the early days with SRK. She shared that Shah Rukh had no set home in Mumbai and it was around the time when he was shooting for his film Dil Aashna Hai and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman simultaneously.

"There was nobody to cook for him and I’m not sure where he stayed. Unit ka khaana khaate the, unit ki plate se. Unit ki chai peete the aur unit ke saath bilkul ghul mil ke hassi mazaak, baatein karna," she shared.

She then went on to say that the actor had a second-hand car -- a Gypsy -- and once, he could not pay the EMI for his car, due to which his car was taken away. "He had nothing," she said.

Recalling the day, Juhi shared that the actor was quite dejected on sets, but she had assured him that he will have many cars in the future and things will change for good. "He still remembers it. Now look at him. Look at where he’s gone," she gushed.

Shah Rukh and Juhi first shared the screen in 1992 in the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and they have been the best of friends since then. The two also own an Indian Premiere League franchise together -- Kolkata Knight Riders -- that won the tournament this year.