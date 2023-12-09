Jubin Nautiyal To Perform In Ahmedabad Today, Says 'Mix Of Excitement & A Hint Of Nerves' |

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is all set to deliver an electrifying performance in Ahmedabad today at EKA Club. The vocalist, who has songs such as Zindagi from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, and Akh Lad Jaave from Loveyatri to his credit, speaks exclusively to The Free Press Journal about his gig.

Sharing his excitement for the concert, Jubin says, “It is my first, and holds a special place in my heart. I’ve been fortunate to receive a lot of love for my songs from Ahmedabad, and I can’t wait to perform. I love the energy of the people and the city; it is incredibly lively. There is a mix of excitement and a hint of nerves that I feel before each performance. We have been rehearsing for this show and are super excited to perform."

Recalling his first time on stage to sing live, Jubin states, “I remember this one concert, we were playing at IIT Roorkee and there were few thousands of students excited to enjoy the performance. I was quite nervous and couldn’t fathom the amount of crowd that was there. The energy was unbelievable and we sang ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage’, then the rest is history. It is my most viewed live performance and received so much love for that rock-infused version. I’m thankful to my listeners for all the love they shower.”

When asked about his favourite song to perform on stage, Jubin says, “Currently it's my latest album ‘Tum Aaye Ho Toh.’ I’m excited to perform those songs with my band for the first time at my concert. The songs from the album have been a part of me for a very long time, and I would love to share that with my audience.”

Performing at a concert is a challenging task, however, Jubin says that he stays focused, hydrated, and embraces the love from the crowd. “Their energy fuels mine, creating a dynamic exchange during the show,” he says.

Off-lately there have been instances when fans have thrown objects on stage when an artist is performing. Weighing in on the same, Jubin avers, “I'm grateful for the love of my fans. Thankfully, I haven't encountered such situations, but I hope for a respectful and enjoyable concert experience for everyone.”

Addressing those attending his concert today, Jubin says on a parting note, “Come with an open heart, ready to feel the music. We are going to have a lot of fun and hope to see all of you there. Let's create beautiful memories together and share a musical journey that we'll all remember.”