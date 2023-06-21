World Music Day 2023: Shilpa Rao, Jubin Nautiyal, Benny Dayal, OAFF, Mohan Kannan Share What Does Their Art Means To Them

June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day across the globe. The Free Press Journal caught up with leading Indian musical names for an exclusive take of what does their art mean to them and how does it fuel their existence.

SHILPA RAO

“For me, every single day is music day. You can’t dedicate just one day to music. Listening to music, with an open heart and mind makes life truly beautiful. Music inspiration is of course Mehdi Hassan Sahab, Farida Khanum Ji, Begum Akhtar Ji, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab, these are some artists. My biggest and all-time inspirations are my parents and Guruji Hariharan, many more who have taught me along the way. Music gives me strength for each day and purpose in life and expression.”

JUBIN NAUTIYAL

“Music means the whole world to me. It’s life and it is the only thing I can run back to no matter what happens in life. It has saved me and music is the only superhero with powers in today’s world. Music heals the world every single day. It adds depth and individuality to all of our lives, keeping us united and in touch with our emotions, roots, and culture. It helps us evolve as better human beings. It is like God that's living amongst us in the form of music.”

ISHQ BECTOR

“Music started as my expression and has become my devotion. My inspiration is my family and friends. I’ve recently become a dad so watching what music my daughter responds to is quite inspiring. I’ve never been very competitive, but competition is there to help you improve and take your art to the next level. I am releasing a new song every month just to stay sharp.”

CHAITNYA SHARMA AKA SLOWCHEETA

“Music means expression to me. I’m a 1990s kid. Fully influenced by that Era. Simpler times. Simpler minds. Eminem, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and all the rappers who were coming up around this time really influenced me. I’m my biggest competition, the rapper competing with the actor, so it’s a win-win. Empty space and free time are all we needed to make good content. No phone, no internet, no hashtags, just moments, real moments.”

BENNY DAYAL

“No one can answer what music means to them because it's beyond what you see and feel. Music is not even present, yet something really omnipresent in people’s lives. It’s one of the greatest art forms in the world where you know or you don’t know where the idea comes from and how it becomes a piece of music. It is an energy because once it’s displayed, it really brings people together. It has completely disciplined me with its own sensitivity and sensibilities. I just want to thank my audience for listening to my music and for supporting me. That's all that matters.”

KABEER KATHPALIA AKA OAFF

“In my house, even though everybody else is mostly into architecture, when I was a kid, there would be music playing every morning. My grandfather (renowned architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi) would put on music and then my father would play his kind of music, so all kinds of music would be played at home. So I grew up listening to a lot of music. It was a part of my childhood in a deep way without me really being conscious about it. I think all of that really affected what I do now. Music is a form of self expression and it enables me to communicate a part of who I am with someone else. Just like the way you wear clothes or the way you speak, I feel music is just a deeper extension of that. It’s a way of representing who I am. I feel like music is just another form of showing who you are. I start my day by making some music, so I’ll do that today as well.”

MOHAN KANNAN

“Music is pretty much the be all and end all of life. I never thought I would be a professional musician when I was growing up. My family and I used to wake up to music and sleep to music at home. All my family members including my mother, father, sister, my uncles and aunts are either musicians or patrons of music. I moved to music in 2005. It's been about 18 years now, I don't think I can imagine anything else but music in my life. I urge everyone to listen to new music and keep listening.”