Mumbai Gig Guide: Let The Music Play! Top Picks for World Music Day 2023 Celebrations

Zariya by Salim Sulaiman

Get ready to celebrate World Music Day with renowned music composers Salim-Sulaiman at Zariya- a heartfelt fundraiser event aimed at supporting Rajasthani folk musicians and their families. Immerse yourself in an enchanting musical experience while making a meaningful impact on the lives of these talented artists and preserving their rich cultural heritage.

When: June 21, 8 pm

Where: St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Entry: INR 500 onwards

World Music Day with Amplify Music Incubator | World Music Week 2023

Experience a night like never before, as Amplify Music Incubator (AMI), India's 1st ever artist development program which was started in 2021 brings you Rono and Anoushka Saachi's music this World Music Day.

When: June 21, 8:30 pm

Where: Bonobo, Bandra

Entry: RSVP- Insider

The Obsessed Tour

You might have seen Vicky Kaushal vibe on the viral song 'The Obsessed' and had gone crazy for it. Get ready to witness the magic live, as Riar Saab & Abhijay Sharma embark on their highly anticipated 'The Obsessed Tour.'

When: June 23, 9 pm

Where: Dragonfly Experience, Andheri

Entry: INR 999 onwards

Nizami Bandhu - Sufi Qawwali Music

One of the most prestigious Sufi acts in India, Nizami Bandhu, is led by the luminous voices of Ustad Chand Nizami, Shadad Faridi Nizami and Sohrab Faridi Nizami. With their sublime repository of soul-stirring qawwalis, often drawn from the poems of legendary poet Amir Khusrow, the band whose origin lies in Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi, will transport you into a surreal realm of spiritual ecstasy.

When: June 22, 8 pm

Where: Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Tribute to Michael Jackson, AC/DC & Guns N' Roses

If you love Michael Jackson, AC/DC and Guns N' Roses, this event is perfect for you. Get ready to witness a 'Thriller' night and party like a rockstar with Shannon & The Silent Riot.

When: June 24, 9 pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Navi Mumbai

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards

XYLO GLOW With ANKIT X PANDA

Dance your night away, as XYLO Glow with Ankit X Panda is happening for the first time ever in Thane. Witness the best of bollywood music at the biggest night club in Thane.

When: June 23, 8 pm

Where: The Secret Thane

Entry: INR 1,000 onwards