Jordanian Actor Akef Najem Apologises, Regrets Negative Portrayal Of Saudi Arabia In Aadujeevitham: 'Didn't Read Full Script'

Jordanian actor Akef Najem has apologised for his role in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and said he regrets the negative portrayal of Saudi Arabia in the film. In a social media post, the actor revealed that he did not read the full script and that he regrets being a part of the film.

Opening up about being unaware of how the film would impact the image of Saudi Arabia, Najem stated that he did not read the full script of the movie and went through only his part.

"Its hero gets lost in the desert for several days, reaching the limit of death, and then a Saudi man saves him, who is me.. And this is what drove me to approve the role, because it reflects the valour and humanity of the Saudis. As a surprise, when I saw the film, it presents, in addition to my ideal personality, some negative Saudi models," he mentioned in his official statement.

He went on to state that he wouldn't have done the film if he knew the details. Najem also apologised to the people of Saudi Arabia and explained that he was misunderstood.

This comes after Omani actor Talib Al Balushi, who played a ruthless sponsor in the film, quashed rumours that he has been banned from entering Saudi Arabia because of his role in the film.

According to media reports, Al Balushi confirmed that neither the Saudi nor Omani governments have taken any action against him. He recently attended the Kerala State Film Award ceremony.

About the film

Meanwhile, Prithviraj surprised the audience with his drastic physical transformation in the film. Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is a survival drama based on Benyamin's 2008 novel of the same name. The film hit the big screens on March 28.

The story of the film revolves around an immigrant labourer who is forced to work as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. He lands in a country away from home for better prospects, only to be put under the harshest of circumstances.

The film was largely shot during the COVID-19 pandemic across extensive schedules in Jordan.