Joker in Mumbai? No wait it’s Alia Bhatt and her weird pants

As Joaquin Phoenix took over the world with his scintillating performance as the DC supervillain Joker, not just fans but celebs are also in awe of the celluloid. Alia Bhatt, who is prepping for her upcoming projects, is also a part of the ‘I Love Joker’ clan. Well at least her recent outfit says so.

The Raazi actress was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office to work on their upcoming collaboration. However, what Alia wore as bottoms, has the fashion police baffled.

The 26-year-old wore a cute denim top, but paired it with humungous harem/jogging pants by Gucci. She went for a no makeup look, a messy bun and her trust water bottle (always stay hydrated for that natural glow).