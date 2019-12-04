'Good things take time': Is Alia Bhatt talking about her marriage or 'Brahmastra?

Mumbai: Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy "Brahmastra" has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said that's because it's a "different" kind of project.
"Brahmastra" is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan .
The movie was earlier supposed to release this year but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.
When asked about it, Alia told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."
The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy.
The movie will see Ranbir playing a character with special powers.
