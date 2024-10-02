 Joker - Folie A Deux X Review: Netizens Laud Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's Performance, Criticise Its Musical Treatment
Joker - Folie A Deux X Review: Netizens Laud Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga's Performance, Criticise Its Musical Treatment

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

After much anticipation and hype, Joker: Folie A Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, finally released in theatres in India on October 2. The film seems to have benefitted from the public holiday release as fans were seen queueing up at theatres to watch the film on Wednesday.

Joker: Folie A Deux opened with mixed reviews on social media, as netizans lauded the performance of the lead stars, but some questioned why it was made into a musical. Netizens also felt that the sequel could not do justice to the first part, Joker, which released in 2019.

"#JokerFolieADeux Sequeal is good not as good as first. Music is good at the same time a hurdle to the scenes," a user wrote on X, while another stated, "It has a constant narration along the movie. Idk if this is a part of the movie or some feature for differently abled. I'd rather watch it online than spoiling my theatre experience."

A netizen wrote, "#Joker turned into a Clown! #JokerFolieADeux is what would be if Aditya Chopra gets to make it. A Romantic Musical."

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, where it received a thunderous 11-minute standing ovation.

article-image

"Joker: Folie a Deux is the follow-up to Phillips' 2019 film Joker, which also premiered at Venice and won the prestigious Golden Lion. It went on to become the sixth-highest grossing film of the year and won the Academy Awards for Best Actor for Phoenix's performance and original score for Hildur Gudnadottir.

It received a total of 11 Oscar nominations, including for Best Picture, becoming the first DC Comics film to do so.

