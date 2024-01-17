 Johnny Lever's Daughter Jamie Lever To Make Telugu Film Debut With Aa Okatti Adakku
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJohnny Lever's Daughter Jamie Lever To Make Telugu Film Debut With Aa Okatti Adakku

Johnny Lever's Daughter Jamie Lever To Make Telugu Film Debut With Aa Okatti Adakku

Jamie Lever said she is blessed to perform in her mother tongue

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
article-image

Actress-comedianne, and daughter of actor Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever is set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry with the Telugu film 'Aa Okatti Adakku'.

Expressing her joy about this milestone, Jamie said, "Making my debut in the Telugu industry with 'Aa Okatti Adakku' is a dream come true. This film is not just a professional journey for me, it's a personal homage to my roots."

"Telugu is my mother tongue, and performing in it is a heartfelt tribute to my grandmother, who is more comfortable with her mother tongue."

Read Also
Jamie Lever To Be Seen In Yaatris With Seema Pahwa & Raghubir Yadav 
article-image

Jamie is set to play a pivotal role in the film, which is being produced by the acclaimed 'Chota Bheem' producer, Rajiv Chilaka. The project boasts an ensemble cast including veterans from the South Indian film industry.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Jamie highlighted the significance of performing in her mother tongue, especially for her grandmother. "I feel blessed to have this chance to connect with my roots through cinema. This is not just a film; it's a celebration of language, culture, and family."

As excitement builds for Jamie's debut in the Telugu industry, she shared her enthusiasm, "I'm super excited for my South debut. Telugu is not just a language; it's a part of my identity. I hope the audience enjoys seeing me in a new light, celebrating the richness of Telugu cinema." 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fighter Trailer: Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui & Other Pakistani Actors SLAM Makers For 'Spreading...

Fighter Trailer: Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui & Other Pakistani Actors SLAM Makers For 'Spreading...

Mahesh Babu Reveals He Smoked Ayurvedic Beedi In Guntur Kaaram: 'Found It Nice'

Mahesh Babu Reveals He Smoked Ayurvedic Beedi In Guntur Kaaram: 'Found It Nice'

Hema Malini To Play Sita In Dance Drama In Ayodhya At Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 'Whole Bollywood Is...

Hema Malini To Play Sita In Dance Drama In Ayodhya At Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 'Whole Bollywood Is...

Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz & Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar To Release In March 2024

Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz & Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar To Release In March 2024

PM Modi Misses Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Shloka Sung By Her Ahead Of Ram Temple Pran Pratistha...

PM Modi Misses Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Shloka Sung By Her Ahead Of Ram Temple Pran Pratistha...