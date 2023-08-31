Jamie Lever To Be Seen In Yaatris With Seema Pahwa & Raghubir Yadav |

Actor-comedian Jamie Lever, known for her impeccable comedic performances, is all set to captivate audiences with her never-before-seen acting skills in the upcoming family drama film called Yaatris. This highly anticipated movie, directed by Harish Vyas and produced by esteemed Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment, promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

Scheduled for release on October 6, Yaatris also features the immensely talented Seema Pahwa, the iconic Raghubir Yadav, the promising Anuraag Malhan in pivotal roles, and Chahatt Khanna.

The character poster introduces Jamie Lever as Meenu Sharma - the walking, talking auto-correct of the family and a feisty ambitious Nari!

Shredding light on her character, Jamie shares, "In order to truly embody the character of Meenu Sharma, I had to push beyond the confines of my comedic comfort zone. Remarkably, comedy takes a backseat when discussing her individual persona. Meenu is a remarkably genuine and down-to-earth young woman, with modest ambitions and a longing for tranquility amidst the challenges life presents. I must admit, it was quite a formidable task to embody such a character convincingly."

She further mentions, "Yes, there were lots of challenges because it's not something I do and comedy is something I do which comes to me very naturally. So, I would call it waking up and unlearning or forgetting that I'm a comedian by putting myself completely in an actor's shoes. I fully surrendered to director Harish sir and understood his vision as in how he perceived the character of Meenu Sharma."

Describing her working experience she says, "Working on this project with Raghubir and Seema was an absolute delight. I have such fond memories of our time together, and it almost felt like we were a real family. The bond we developed was truly beautiful, and I began to see them as my own parents. Seema ji was truly like my mentor, guiding me through scenes and providing generous support. Raghu's energetic presence was infectious, and being around him was a truly wonderful experience. Anuraag and I also bonded really well as a brother and sister. He's very easy to work with."

Talking about the film, she says, "The USP of the film lies in its simplicity and the ability for every viewer to relate to each character. The captivating storyline is sure to captivate audiences and showcase me in an entirely new light. It promises to be an unexpected delight for moviegoers. I am eagerly anticipating its release, especially since my parents are unaware of my role in the film."

