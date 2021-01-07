Johnny Depp’s legal trouble continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly-publicised divorce battle became a global phenomenon of sorts. So much so that, Heard’s domestic abuse allegations against her ex-husband Depp, cost the latter a movie, the third instalment in the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts. And, Depp’s counter-charge against Heard’s claims being lies, has put her future in DC’s Aquaman sequel in jeopardy.

But, the legal troubles are far from over. In a new development, Depp’s effort of getting a dismissal on Heard’s defamation suit against him has hit a roadblock. According to Deadline, Fairfax County Judge Bruce White has squashed Depp’s request. “In light of the #MeToo Movement and today’s social climate, falsely claiming abuse would surely ‘injure [Ms. Heard’s] reputation in the common estimation of mankind’. Therefore, this Court finds that the statements contain the requisite ‘sting’ for an actionable defamation claim,” Deadline quotes White as saying.