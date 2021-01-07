Johnny Depp’s legal trouble continues

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly-publicised divorce battle became a global phenomenon of sorts. So much so that, Heard’s domestic abuse allegations against her ex-husband Depp, cost the latter a movie, the third instalment in the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts. And, Depp’s counter-charge against Heard’s claims being lies, has put her future in DC’s Aquaman sequel in jeopardy.
But, the legal troubles are far from over. In a new development, Depp’s effort of getting a dismissal on Heard’s defamation suit against him has hit a roadblock. According to Deadline, Fairfax County Judge Bruce White has squashed Depp’s request. “In light of the #MeToo Movement and today’s social climate, falsely claiming abuse would surely ‘injure [Ms. Heard’s] reputation in the common estimation of mankind’. Therefore, this Court finds that the statements contain the requisite ‘sting’ for an actionable defamation claim,” Deadline quotes White as saying.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)