Johnny Depp to direct Modi biopic starring Al Pacino, Riccardo Scamarcio - Details inside

As Johnny Depp marks his return to cinema after his prolonged legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, he is all set to direct a biopic titled 'Modi'.

The film will reportedly feature the legendary star Al Pacino, Italian superstar Riccardo Scamarcio, and Pierre Niney in lead roles.

But if you think that the biopic is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then let us tell you that you're highly mistaken.

Johnny Depp to direct 'Modi' biopic

As per a report in Deadline, Depp will be helming the 'Modi' biopic, which is the story of renowned Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It is based on Dennis McIntyre's play named 'Modigliani' and is written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

The film will show a timeline of 48 hours during which Modigliani will try to end his career and flee the city, all of it while being chased by cops in a war-torn Paris.

The film is even more special as it will see Depp returning to the director's chair after almost 25 years, his last directorial being 'The Brave' in 1997.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Depp was embroiled in an ugly legal battle with his former wife and actress Amber Heard last year. The defamation trial went on for days, and at the end, Depp emerged victorious out of it.

During the trial, the former couple accused each other of physical, mental and verbal abuse. Not just that, but Heard also claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Depp.

However, when the verdict was passed, Depp was ordered to be awarded $10 million in damages.

Depp will also be soon seen in the period film 'Jeanne du Barry', which will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. The film will mark the superstar's first film in three hours.