 Johnny Depp shines as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry French Trailer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJohnny Depp shines as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry French Trailer

Johnny Depp shines as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry French Trailer

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and the news of the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Johnny Depp in Jeane du Barry trailer | Photo File

Johnny Depp makes a grand comeback to the big screen with his upcoming period drama film, Jeanne du Barry.

After his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor will grace the silver screen once again in his role as King Louis XV. 

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and the news of the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16 has only added to their excitement.

Read Also
Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp, says 'My life was destroyed while defending...
article-image

What's in the trailer?

Directed by French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn Le Besco, the movie follows the story of Jeanne Vaubernier, a young woman who uses her wit and charm to climb the social ladder.

As she becomes King Louis XV's favourite, their love story unravels. However, their relationship is put to the test when Jeanne's scandalous past is revealed, causing chaos in the court.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Apart from Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Le Besco, the film features a star-studded cast, including Benjamin Lavernhe, Louis Garrel, and Pierre Richard.

Produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat from Why Not Production Company, IN.2 from Depp's production company, La Petite Reine, France Télévisions, and the Red Sea Film Festival, Jeanne du Barry promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

The trailer for the film has already created a buzz among fans, and its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is highly anticipated. The executive producers on the movie, the Red Sea Film Festival, are thrilled to be a part of this project.

Fans of Johnny Depp and period dramas alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience on May 16, 2023, when Jeanne du Barry hits the big screen.

Read Also
Johnny Depp returns to acting after 3 years with Jeanne du Barry
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Johnny Depp shines as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry French Trailer

Johnny Depp shines as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry French Trailer

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene brutally TROLLED for wishing ‘Happy Good Friday’,...

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene brutally TROLLED for wishing ‘Happy Good Friday’,...

Mirzapur 3: Farzi fame Bhuvan Arora in the much-awaited third instalment? Here’s what we know

Mirzapur 3: Farzi fame Bhuvan Arora in the much-awaited third instalment? Here’s what we know

Nysa Devgn's Jodhpur vacation with Orry and other friends in pictures

Nysa Devgn's Jodhpur vacation with Orry and other friends in pictures

Yami Gautam performs puja with Aditya Dhar, thanks Maa Durga and Lord Shiva for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga...

Yami Gautam performs puja with Aditya Dhar, thanks Maa Durga and Lord Shiva for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga...