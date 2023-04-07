Johnny Depp shines as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry French Trailer

Johnny Depp in Jeane du Barry trailer | Photo File

Johnny Depp makes a grand comeback to the big screen with his upcoming period drama film, Jeanne du Barry.

After his highly publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor will grace the silver screen once again in his role as King Louis XV.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and the news of the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on May 16 has only added to their excitement.

What's in the trailer?

Directed by French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn Le Besco, the movie follows the story of Jeanne Vaubernier, a young woman who uses her wit and charm to climb the social ladder.

As she becomes King Louis XV's favourite, their love story unravels. However, their relationship is put to the test when Jeanne's scandalous past is revealed, causing chaos in the court.

Watch the trailer here:

About the film

Apart from Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Le Besco, the film features a star-studded cast, including Benjamin Lavernhe, Louis Garrel, and Pierre Richard.

Produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat from Why Not Production Company, IN.2 from Depp's production company, La Petite Reine, France Télévisions, and the Red Sea Film Festival, Jeanne du Barry promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

The trailer for the film has already created a buzz among fans, and its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is highly anticipated. The executive producers on the movie, the Red Sea Film Festival, are thrilled to be a part of this project.

Fans of Johnny Depp and period dramas alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience on May 16, 2023, when Jeanne du Barry hits the big screen.