Johnny Depp returns to acting after 3 years with Jeanne du Barry

Johnny Depp will be returning to the big screen after a hiatus caused by his widely publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Organizers announced on Wednesday that Depp's upcoming French-language film 'Jeanne du Barry' has been selected as the opening movie for next month's Cannes Film Festival in France.

This will be Depp's first live-action film since his trial ended in June of 2022. Despite his hiatus from the big screen, the actor has made a few appearances on TV, including surprise cameos at the MTV Video Music Awards and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. He also voiced an animated puffin in last month's 'Johnny Puff: Secret Mission'.

About the film

The film, directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, follows the story of Jeanne Becu, a woman who went from being poor to gaining access to the circles of King Louis XV. Johnny Depp takes on the role of the king in the movie, which is set to make its world premiere at Cannes on May 16.

The selection of 'Jeanne du Barry' for the opening movie of Cannes Film Festival 2023 marks a significant comeback for Johnny Depp, who has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent years. Fans of the actor are excited to see him back on the big screen and hope that this film will help him regain the momentum of his career.

Read Also Not Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp is reportedly dating THIS lawyer

Amber Heard - Johnny Depp legal battle

Since his legal battle with Amber Heard, Depp has been trying to rebuild his career. He won a near-total victory in his US legal battle with Heard, who had accused him of abuse. Depp denied the allegations, claiming that he had never hit her or any other woman.

However, two years prior to this, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against the Sun tabloid, which had labeled him as a 'wife beater'. A judge ruled that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard. As a result, he was soon dropped from the Harry Potter spinoff franchise 'Fantastic Beasts' and was largely shunned by Hollywood.