John Abraham says, 'Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee will surely touch the hearts of the audience in Tara Vs Bilal'

The trailer of Bollywood star John Abraham’s upcoming production venture Tara Vs Bilal was unveiled by its makers in Mumbai on Saturday (October 8). The Free Press Journal was present at the event. The film, which is directed by Samar Iqbal stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee. The movie promises lots of drama with an added twist of love in the life of two extreme opposites.

When asked about true love, Harshvardhan reveals, “I believe that I got this film only because of the love that director Samar and producer John sir have for me. Even after my Hindi first film (Sanam Teri Kasam), I received so much love from fans on social media but my true love is the white bike which I ride. But, more than me, Samar and John sir had conviction in me since people have always seen me in serious and sober roles but this is different.”

Sonia, who marks her feature debut with the film, says, “The experience of shooting this movie was incredible since it’s my first film. I am grateful to have worked with a great and supportive team so it didn’t feel like my debut.”

Opening up about the film, John shares, “Tara Vs Bilal is a story that will make you laugh, cry and fall in love with Tara and Bilal at the same time. I’m extremely glad to have such talented actors like Harshvardhan and Sonia to bring out a story so pure that will surely touch the hearts of the audience. Both Harsh and Sonia come with no baggage. They look lovely together and it’s a visual film.”

Director Samar talks about his camaraderie with John. “I met John for the first time on the sets of Dhoom as I was an assistant in YRF. After that I connected with him and was excited to bring the film to him. It means a lot to me,” he gushes.

Tara Vs Bilal is set in London and teaches you the importance of family, love and overcoming your inner demons, taking you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The film is also backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It is set to hit the silver screens on October 28, 2022.