John Abraham reveals Pathaan's Dhoom connection, 'Jim brings back the old John Abraham'

John Abraham | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Pathaan is being called one of the biggest action spectacles that Indian audiences will ever see in theatres! Yash Raj Films’ upcoming offering is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

John is playing Jim, SRK’s menacing arch-enemy and he is relishing that this film is bringing back the old John Abraham from Dhoom, a film that made him achieve cult status among audiences.

In a video released by YRF, John speaks about his character in Pathaan and says, “Jim is cool. Jim is dangerous and Jim brings back the old John Abraham from Dhoom! I totally love the action sequences of Pathaan because most of them are mobile.”

He adds, “One sequence was of course on motorcycles in the snow, one was on a truck so again we were moving, the third is in the air which is wow, fantastic. So, each one was in movement and they are fantastic.”

John, who is being praised for looking a million bucks in the film, reveals he didn’t know that he had to flaunt a bare body in this action thriller.

He shares, “I didn’t even know that I had a bare body shot in Pathaan, Sid surprised me!” However, since John is super consistent with his diet and has insane fitness levels, he didn’t need to transform his body to give that shot. “I think it's a lifestyle regime that I have, so I don't transform for a film. I want to believe that I'm always in a transformed state all my life and that's the way I want to be,” he avers.

SRK is making his return to the big screen after four long years and the hysteria around his comeback has taken the nation by storm. John agrees and gushes, “I don’t think just the entire nation. I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself, and I think he more than delivered the goods because he’s fantastic in this film.”

Pathaan, is set to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that the makers have released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, two chartbusters Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and the recently dropped trailer.

