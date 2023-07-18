John Abraham Makes Touching Appeal To PM Modi; Urges To Amend Animal Protection Act (WATCH) |

John Abraham made a passionate appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to enact necessary amendments to the Animal Protection Act. In a video shared on his social media handle, John emphasized the importance of safeguarding animals across the country.

John Speaks On the Plight Of Animals

In the video, John expressed touching sentiments about the voiceless nature of animals, stating that they cannot seek justice in courts, vote or convey their suffering to journalists. He called upon all Members of Parliament to take action during the upcoming monsoon session by bringing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Amendment Bill to the forefront.

John passionately advocated for stricter punishments for offenders who harm animals, highlighting the need to address issues like animal killings and acid attacks on innocent creatures. He stressed that mere Rs. 50 penalties for such heinous acts are inadequate, emphasizing India's responsibility to protect its animal citizens.

He captioned the video post as ‘We can only build a safer & healthier society for all, if we encourage compassion and punish cruelty. Cruelty to animals is against the moral fibre of Indians.” Fans immediately resonated with his message, with many expressing their agreement and support for the cause.

John's Upcoming Projects

John Abraham was recently seen in the movie Pathaan, sharing the screen with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, he is currently involved in a geo-political thriller, directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

There are reports of John lining up new film announcements in the action-thriller genre, indicating his passion for engaging projects that align with his on-screen persona.