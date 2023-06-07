John Abraham launches IndianOil's SERVO Hypersport F5 and SERVO Grease Miracle

SERVO Brand Ambassador and popular Indian Film actor, John Abraham, launched SERVO Hypersport F5 fully synthetic 4T Engine Oil for motorcycles at a function held in New Delhi. In addition, an innovative SERVO Grease Miracle a premium grease was also launched. These groundbreaking new products were unveiled in the presence of S M Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil, Board Members, Channel Partners and Customers besides senior officers of the Corporation.

Launching the 4T Engine Oil, John Abraham said, "being a passionate biker, I am thrilled to be part of the superb launch of SERVO Hypersport F5 motorcycle engine oil”.

Speaking on the occasion, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil said, SERVO, the Indian lubricant Super Brand, is a symbol of trust, reliability, and innovation and our brand ambassador, John Abraham, embodies the true spirit of SERVO. At IndianOil, we are committed to providing our customers with innovative and sustainable solutions. Today, we are excited to launch two new products - SERVO Hypersport F5 fully Synthetic 4T Engine Oil, a high-performance synthetic oil for motorcycles and Grease Miracle, a sustainable grease for heavy-duty industrial applications. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, SERVO is relentlessly delivering the best-in-class performance to our customers and will constantly evolve and set new benchmarks in quality and performance."

In his welcome address, V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing) of IndianOil, shared that it has been possible because of strong fundamentals on which the brand has been established emphasizing that SERVO has been super brand for last 20 years. It is because of the strong R&D which has been producing world class formulation. He also complemented the marketing excellence backed by the wide marketing channel. He also talked about the glorious 50 years and the role SERVO has been playing the mission AtmaNirbharata. Speaking about marvelous growth trajectory he also mentioned that IndianOil has a great vision for brand SERVO and we are targeting to triple the volume by 2030.

While introducing the products, Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (Research & Development), IndianOil said that SERVO Hypersport F5 meets World’s highest performance standards, which is a new generation fully synthetic multigrade lubricant. He also informed that SERVO Grease Miracle developed with indigenously available raw material and chemistry.

SERVO Hypersport F5 is an offering to passionate bikers from India's highest-ranked Energy PSU featuring in the Global Fortune 500 listing. The product is formulated with fully synthetic base oils and synergistic additive systems that meet the latest international standards.

This engine oil can be used in all types of motorcycles, including the latest models complying with BS VI-2 (OBD) regulations, as well as mid-to-high displacement bikes. The innovative product is designed to perform exceptionally well in both extremely cold and hot climate regions, making it the perfect companion for true bikers.

SERVO Grease Miracle is a breakthrough in the grease and lubricant industry. This latest innovation offers a reliable and high-performance alternative to Lithium-based grease, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and the sustainability of our nation.

SERVO, leading lubricant brand, was launched by IndianOil in 1972. SERVO showcases India's indigenous efforts in the petroleum sector, formulated at IndianOil's R&D Centre, one of Asia's most advanced facilities in Faridabad.