John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh get candid about Attack - Part 1 at its trailer launch

The trailer of John Abraham’s highly anticipated film Attack - Part 1 was launched on March 22. Along with John, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and the film’s director, Lakshya Raj Anand, were present at the event. The action thriller is slated to hit screens on April 1.

Talking about conceptualising Attack - Part 1, John reveals, “Yes, the story has been conceptualised by both me and Lakshya. We spent months thinking about how to execute this unique concept, and we came upon this idea. I am elated to see my name in the credits.”

Advertisement

Pic: Viral Bhayani

The trailer of Attack - Part 1 shows the names of Rakul and Jacqueline before John. “It was a conscious decision, and as a producer, my co-actors Rakul and Jacqueline are precious, and they deserve their names to appear before mine. I don’t know whether it will become a practice for others, but in my case, it will always be,” John gushes.

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Sharing more on managing the scale of the film in the limited budgets, John explains, “I give the credit to Lakshya, he is a very talented guy, and we did have limitations on budgets since production is also a business. I think it’s teamwork. If we hadn’t worked towards the film as a team, we wouldn’t have contained budgets. The second wave pushed me to cut down on budgets, but we managed somehow.”

Pic: Viral Bhayani

The film will be made in two parts. When asked about how confident he is about the project, John states, “We intend to make a part two for which the script is ready, but we don’t know when we will get-go with it. We can only make part two when the studio partner is on board. Honestly, I don’t know about the commercial success or failure of part one, but Pen Movies has already signed part two. Attack - Part 1 has action with a difference, and its VFX and sound design have been done to the highest quality.”

Advertisement

Pic: Viral Bhayani

The film is a sci-fi action film. When further probed if he is a fan of sci-fi films, John says, “Attack - Part 1 is a one of its kind sci-fi film. We are far behind Hollywood, but we are catching up. I am also doing another film under my production. I am exploring sci-fi space since I want to try different stuff.”

Pic: Viral Bhayani

On doing a variety of roles, Rakul shares, “I think that’s just compartmentalising of doing different roles at different times. When you work on one particular project, you disconnect with everything. It’s just that my work is just coming out together.”

Pic: Viral Bhayani

When asked how much she has evolved as an actor, Jacqueline avers, “We all have evolved. I think energy is just so important to whom you work with. I have done films with John, but as a producer, it’s my first film with him. It’s so natural with him. I would say it was a better experience.”

Pic: Viral Bhayani

On a parting note, Jacqueline touches upon her recent release. “I don’t know why people were upset to see me in a small role in Bachchhan Paandey. It was always a special role, but you’ll get to see more of me in Attack - Part 1,” she concludes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:11 AM IST