Joe Jonas Quashes Divorce Rumours With Latest Instagram Post 

American singer Joe Jonas, who is also global star Priyanka Chopra’s brother-in-law recently took to Instagram and shared a sultry picture of himself amid divorce rumours with his wife and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Joe, who made headlines for not wearing his wedding ring, sported it in the picture he uploaded, quashing all the gossip around his alleged split after four years of marriage and two kids.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Y'all really made this man post a singular picture of himself wearing his ring because of rumors going around the internet lmao."

"Joe out here squashing all the rumours," added another.

Another user commented, "he really said: here’s the ring. now shut up."

Earlier TMZ reported that Joe and Sophie are heading toward divorce and that the singer had his people contact and consult with at least 2 LA-area divorce lawyers. It also claimed that he is on the cusp of filing divorce documents to end his marriage.

"We're told over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their 2 young children 'pretty much all of the time', even as his band was touring. We're told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the US," reported TMZ.

Joe and Sophie met in 2016 and engaged a year later. They married in Vegas style in 2019. The pair held their second wedding in Paris, France in June of the same year and welcomed their first child in 2020 and another in 2022.

Sophie was last seen cheering for her husband at Yankee Stadium for the opening night of the Jonas Brothers tour.

