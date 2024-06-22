Joe Alwyn Talks About Filming Intimate Scenes With Emma Stone In Kinds of Kindness

Actor Joe Alwyn recently shared insights into his experience filming intimate scenes with Emma Stone for their latest released movie 'Kinds of Kindness,' directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

Alwyn, who stars alongside Stone and Jesse Plemons in the film, discussed the importance of trust and familiarity while filming sensitive scenes in an interview obtained by People magazine.

Referring to their collaboration in Yorgos Lanthimos' previous work 'The Favourite,' Alwyn expressed confidence in both the director and his co-star, "Having done those scenes with Yorgos as the director, I trust him and Emma."

He added, "That familiarity and trust is a huge part of it. If you are there with people that you trust and people that you admire and love, then it's a whole lot easier."

'Kinds of Kindness' follows multiple storylines, with Alwyn and Stone portraying a separated couple navigating the challenges of co-parenting their daughter in the film's final act.

Alwyn reflected on the film's exploration of uncomfortable themes, noting that despite the dark nature of some scenes, the atmosphere on set remained positive and supportive.

"In Yorgos' films, characters often go to uncomfortable places and do uncomfortable things," Alwyn remarked, acknowledging the film's narrative depth in the interview obtained by People magazine.

Discussing the help of intimacy coordinators on set, Alwyn emphasized their role in facilitating scenes of intimacy, likening their work to choreography, "It almost feels like you're doing a dance or a fight, but having been on some projects with intimacy coordinators and some without them, ultimately, I think it's about trusting the people you're working with."

Kinds of Kindness marks another collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos following 'Poor Things,' where Stone's performance earned her a second Academy Award earlier this year.

The film explores complex themes with a blend of nudity and intense emotional scenes, challenging actors like Alwyn and Plemons to delve deep into their characters' motivations.