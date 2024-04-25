Jimmy Shergill On Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Box Office Failure: 'You Can't Mess Around With Facts'

Actor Jimmy Shergill, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond, has said that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest film Fighter underperformed at the box office because it did not connect with the audience. In one of his latest interviews, Jimmy also said that facts cannot be distorted in films and shows.

Opening up about the failure of Fighter, Jimmy told DNA, "If you want to feel connected to the story, you should have characters that will make you feel connected. You have to be connected to the characters then automatically you will feel connected with the story."

The actor added, "You can't mess around with the facts, and detailing also works. In this show (Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond), you will get a sense of realism with detailing."

Hrithik, Anil Kapoor and Deepika-starrer Fighter started slow at the box office with Rs 22.5 crore and witnessed a slump in its box office collection. The big-budget aerial action entertainer was expected to break box office records, however, it managed to earn Rs 337.2 crore worldwide.

Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on January 25 and received mixed reviews from film critics as well as the audience.

The film featured Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marked Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.