Jigra Trailer: Protective Sister Alia Bhatt Goes At Great Lengths To Save Vedang Raina In This Unusual Siblings Story

The much-awaited trailer of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra was dropped by the makers on Thursday (September 26) and it was worth the wait. The film, filled with action, drama and emotions, seems to be promising by the looks of it.

In Jjigra, Alia essays the role of an orphan who leaves no stone unturned to save her little brother Vedang Raina (Ankur), also her only family left. However, life isn’t easy for the siblings. Vedang is imprisoned in a foreign country in a drugs case, and Alia is racing against time to save and protect her brother.

The over three-minute-long trailer opens with cops nabbing Vedang and putting him behind the bars. Alia is ready to go to any lengths to save him. She even tries to cut her wrist, assuming she could get a chance to meet him once in prison.

Alia proves that she is the next action hero! Besides being a determined sister, Alia is also powerful, fierce and the one who never loses hope. Her action sequences look promising. Also, the action choreography, set to background music, makes it a highlight of the trailer. The recreated version of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka plays in the background and it perfectly sets the tone.

Despite limited screen time, Vedang shines in the clips. His powerful roar in one of the scenes leaves a lasting impact, promising a performance that is both action-packed and emotionally charged.

Jigra is not a typical happy brother-sister story but a darker tale filled with struggles and challenges.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 11. The film has been produced by Alia's mentor and closest friend, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and it has been co-produced by Alia herself, along with sister Shaheen Bhatt.